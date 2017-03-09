Green-beer drinking, corned-beef eating starts a week early this year

The timing of St. Patrick’s Day is a little strange this year.
March 17 is on a Friday, meaning many of the bars, restaurants and party planners who want to throw all-day-long Saturday events must observe the greenest of holidays a week early. By Saturday, March 18, it’ll all be over.
But that’s good thing for people who love corned beef and cabbage with a pint of Guinness: Parties and food and drink specials will be spread out over both weekends. Much of the big to-do happens this coming Saturday, the same day as the big parade in Delano. But celebrating will recommence on March 17 at bars and restaurants around town.
Here’s a list of some of the parties, special breakfast events and cabbage cooking that is planned.
St. Patrick’s parties
St. Patty’s Block Party: This new event is being put together by Xclusive Events, the same people responsible for the successful (and packed) Oktoberfest party in Old Town Square. This time, their venue is the new Aero Plains Brewing at 117 N. Handley.
Their party, which happens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the brewery, will be conveniently located just a block from the St. Patrick’s Day parade route through Delano. Aero Plains’ green beer will start flowing at 9 a.m., then at 10 a.m., food trucks will start serving and Xclusive’s Booze Truck and Drink Local Truck will open.
The parade starts at noon, then at 1:30 p.m., the Wichita Caledonian Pipes and Drums will perform at the party. The event also will include adult yard games and music from a DJ. Last call is at 5 p.m. The food trucks who’ve committed to attending are Flying Stove, Funky Monkey Munchies, Kamayan Truck, Brown Box Bakery, LoLo’s Crepes, Lynn’s Curbside Cookout, Songbird Juice Co., Uno Mas, Hit the Spot, ICT Fried and a corn roast truck. Admission is free, and the party is open to all ages.
Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas: The biggest Irish food party of the year always happens at the Shamrock, the bar positioned right near the parade route. From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, the Shamrock is serving Irish breakfast casserole with potatoes O’Brien and shamrock sausages. It’s $10 a plate. After the parade, the bar will serve Guinness and beef stew over mashed potatoes plus veggies, bread, cheesecake and Guinness chocolate cake for $10. Then on March 17, the Shamrock will have corned beef and cabbage from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. It’s $10 a plate. At 9 p.m. on Saturday, the band Fast Food Junkies will take the stage.
The Artichoke, 811 N. Broadway: This Irish-themed bar will stretch its St. Patrick’s Day celebration over two weekends. On Friday and Saturday of this week, it’ll serve Mulligan stew and green beer, and on Saturday, it’ll have an Irish talent show starting at 2 p.m. and a performance by Irish dancers starting at 4 p.m. Cover charge this Saturday will be $4. Then, on March 17 and 18, the bar will again served Mulligan stew and green beer. On March 17, an Irish talent show will start at 4 p.m., and the Knocknasheega Celtic Band will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. The cover will again be $4 that day.
O’Malleys, 2405 W. 31st St. South: This south-side bar and restaurant is roping off the parking lot for a big March 17 party that will last from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. They’ll serve corned beef and cabbage all day.
Dockum, in the basement of the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway: The local speakeasy is putting on a “Taste of Ireland” event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 17 that will include a small-plate tasting with dishes like Irish stout sausage and mini-sheperd’s pie. It’s $40 a person or $65 with cocktail pairings. Reservations are required by e-mailing DocSangers@Dockum.com.
Ernie Biggs, 550 N. Rock Road: The piano bar will celebrate on March 17, offering drink specials like $3 breen beer drafts. The Wichita Caledonian Pipes and Drums will perform at 10 p.m.
St. Patrick’s breakfasts
Pumphouse Kegs & Eggs, 825 E. Second St.: The bar’s sixth annual Kegs & Eggs event is Saturday morning and is an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, offered from 9 a.m. to noon and featuring scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, potatoes O’Brien and fruit. It’s $5.99. The event will also include green beer and Irish music.
Blarney Breakfast: The 42nd annual Blarney Breakfast, a fundraiser for Rainbows, is scheduled for 6 to 9:30 a.m. March 17 at Old Chicago, 7700 E. Kellogg. It’ll include breakfast food, coffee, bagpipers and Irish dancers. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and older and $5 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at www.rainbowsunited.org.
St. Patrick’s food specials
Adrian’s, 2121 N. Rock Road: On March 17 and 18, this Mediterranean restaurant will be serving corned beef and cabbage topped with a green brandy peppercorn sauce as well as an Irish beef stew with mashed potatoes. The restaurant also will have Guinness, green beer and live Irish music.
Blarney Stone Pub Sports Bar and Restaurant, 2120 N. Woodlawn: This Irish-themed bar will serve several Irish specialties all day on March 17, including corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew, bangers and mash, fish and chips and more. It’ll also offer several drink specials. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Hopping Gnome, 1710 E. Douglas: This local brewery is throwing a St. Patrick’s Day party on March 17 and will have Irish music by The Route starting at 7 p.m. and Irish Red beer on tap. Admission is free.
Jimmie’s Diner, 2121 N. Tyler, 3111 N. Rock Road and 1519 S. George Washington Blvd.: All three locations will serve corned beef and cabbage and shepherd’s pie on March 17. Throughout March, they’re serving shamrock shakes made with lime sherbet.
The Kitchen, 725 E. Douglas: This new Union Station restaurant will offer Irish specials from Saturday through March 17, including Irish “Disco Fries” topped with corned beef, Guinness gravy and Irish cheddar; a lavosh topped with corned beef, cabbage and havarti; and shepherd’s pie. Drink specials will include Irish coffee, Irish beer and specialty cocktails like the Fuzzy Leprechaun, made with peach schnapps, vodka, curacoa, orange juice and pineapple juice.
Public at the Brickyard and The Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island: Public will be serving corned beef on Saturday, and the bar also will offer $5 Guinness pints and more.
Rain, 518 E. Douglas: The bar will celebrate on March 17 with a corned beef and cabbage lunch special and drink specials like $5 Bushmills and Guinness cans.
Two Olives, 2949 N. Rock Road: This cafe will offer corned beef and cabbage and other Irish specialties like fish and chips and Guinness pot pie Monday through March 17. Corned beef and cabbage also will be on the brunch buffet on Sunday.
Walt’s All-American Bar and Grill, 5534 W. Central: The bar will serve corned beef and cabbage all day on March 17.
Walt’s East, 7732 E. Central: Walt’s is serving its traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner for $12.99 a person from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on March 17. Bagpipers also will visit throughout the evening.
Denise Neil: 316-268-6327, @deniseneil
