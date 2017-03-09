The closing didn’t stick: Wichita restaurateur reopens downtown spot

The closing didn’t stick.
Four months after Emerson Biggin’s owner Luis Lopez and his daughter, Erica Lopez-Davis, decided to close their Lou’s Charcuteria & Cocktails at 200 S. Commerce, upsetting fans of their charcuterie boards and Venezuelan pork sandwiches, they’ve had a change of heart.
They’ve reopened the restaurant, now called Lou’s Place, with abbreviated hours: 4 to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
Back in early November, Lopez and Lopez-Davis announced they’d be closing the 2-year-old business in December. The spot, which sits in the shadow of Intrust Bank Arena, was just too hidden, they said. They said they hoped to relocate.
A few weeks later, the plan changed. The landlord wanted Lou’s to stay and was willing to negotiate on rent for not only the Lou’s space but for the newly vacant Hungry Heart space right next door. Their plan was to make the two spaces one business that will open only when Intrust Bank Arena has an event and to rent out the space for special events the rest of the time.
That went well, said Lopez, who said the demand for Lou’s food was obviously still there. So he decided reinstate some regular hours. Though Lou’s no longer serves lunch, it’s offering many of its once-popular items plus some new menu items three days a week in the evenings.
For more information, check the Lou’s Place Facebook page or call 316-440-5060.
