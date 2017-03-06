When Freddy’s Frozen Custard royalty marries, the fry sauce flows

When you’re the daughter of a guy with a regular job – like lawyering or construction work or teaching – you get a chocolate fountain at your wedding.
But when you’re the daughter of the co-founder of Freddy’s Frozen Custard – and when you ask very nicely – you get a fountain flowing with something a little less conventional and a lot more savory – like Freddy’s fry sauce, for example.
Over the weekend, Scott Redler’s eldest daughter, Katie, was married in Kansas City, and the guests at her reception were treated to a full menu of Freddy’s Frozen Custard awesomeness.
Pictures posted on Facebook of the event show the highlight: Katie, beaming in a flowing ball gown, mugs with her tuxedo-clad father. The bride holds a basket of Freddy’s signature shoestring fries as her father pokes one of those fries into a flowing fountain of orange-hued goodness. The fountain closest to them is filled with the original recipe of the famous Freddy’s fry sauce, a ketchup/mayo hybrid that Freddy’s customers love so much, the Wichita-based chain now sells it by the bottle. The fountain next to it is flowing with the newer Jalapeno-flavored sauce.
After Katie, a fry sauce freak, requested the fountain, Redler purchased two commercial chocolate fountains. He disable the heating elements that would melt chocolate, then he fidgeted with the fry sauce formula until it was smooth enough to flow through the fountain.
The fountains were plugged in late in the evening, after guests had danced and imbibed their way through the reception. On their way out the door, around 10:15 p.m., each was handed a container that held a steakburger and an order of fries. Redler even arranged for the fries to be made on-site so they were hot and fresh. Guests then were able to utilize the fountains.
That wasn’t the only Freddy’s touch at the wedding. Redler also had a frozen custard station set up near the cake table, complete with hot fudge and caramel toppings.
But the sauce fountains were the wedding’s top attraction, Redler said.
“The idea was 100 percent from my daughter,” he said. “It’s one of the seven things she said, ‘Dad, the only thing I want for my wedding is...”
Comments