Owner plans to return Old Town sports bar to its former splendor

It’s been almost a year and a half since the Gates family sold Heroes Sports Bar & Grill, one of the city’s longest-running Old Town hotspots.
But now, the person who purchased it – Wichita developer Ted Timsah – says he’s taking over management of the 25-year-old bar at 117 N. Mosley, which he had previously turned over to David Allan and Charlie Badeen, who also own Joe’s Old Town Bar & Grill, O’Briens Irish Pub and Dudley’s – along with Poncho Lujano and Trevor Portier.
Timsah took over last week, he said, and has hired Kelli Sigler to run it.
“We took it back over and we are fixing everything they didn’t want to fix,” Timsah said. “We’re implementing the old menu and operating it properly.”
Timsah said he originally approached the partners to run the bar for him after he purchased it. But in the end, he said, they didn’t have the time to devote to it and run their other businesses.
Badeem said running four bars was too much.
“I’m just too busy,” he said. “It’s easy to run two or three, but four gets real complicated.”
Timsah said he’s working on bringing back original menu items that customers have said they missed but he said he doesn’t have details to share just yet. He said he also plans to get the bar staffing where it needs to be.
He’s also introducing a new promotion that’s a play on the bar’s name. Starting on March 15, he’ll begin offering 20 percent off food orders to Wichita community heroes – police officers, fire fighters and members of the military.
Wichita entrepreneur Gary Streepy opened Heroes in December 1991. It was one of the first early businesses in Old Town, along with Larkspur and River City Brewing Co. Bud Gates was an early investor who eventually bought the bar outright. Gates and his son, Ryan, who was the bar’s managing partner, sold Heroes in late 2015 so they could focus on their Easyhome rent-to-own business.
