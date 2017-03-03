Could a Girl Scout cookie by any other name taste as peanut buttery?

Don’t freak out if a Girl Scout hands you a box of Do-si-dos this weekend, even though you ordered Peanut Butter Sandwiches.
And don’t be surprised if your Thin Mints are more smooth and chocolatey than the minty and crunchy cookies you’re used to.
An increased demand for Girl Scout Cookies around the nation this year means that Wichita area customers will be getting some of their cookies from a different baker, which uses slightly different recipes and calls some cookies by different names.
Usually, Wichita is serviced by ABC Bakers, based out of Richmond, Va. But because of nationwide demand, that bakery has gotten behind, said Darcy Gray communications specialist for Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland.
So the the local girl scout council has received a shipment of cookies from a sister council that is served by Little Brownie Bakers, based out of Louisville, Ky.
Customers in Wichita who get cookie deliveries this weekend and who ordered Peanut Butter Sandwiches will get those cookies, but they could be called by their other name, Do-si-dos. Wichita customers also could get the Thin Mints from Little Brownie Bakers, which are more smooth and chocolatey than the crunchy, minty Thin Mints ABC Bakers makes.
Cookie buyers in cities near Wichita also could find that their Peanut Butter Patties are called Tagalongs and that their Caramel deLites are called Samoas.
Girl Scout cookies cost $4 a box and will be on sale in the Wichita area through March 19. If you are having trouble finding a Girl Scout, enter your zip code at kansasgirlscouts.org or call 1-888-686-MINT.
