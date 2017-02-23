Fat Tuesday-flavored food, fun all over Wichita

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine Pause

2:29 Wichitans rally on 'Day Without Immigrants'

4:13 Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

1:19 Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie

0:57 Remodeled Cocoa Dolce Artisan Chocolates opens Monday

0:47 Picasso's new mirrors will freak you out

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

2:42 Bill Self on KU's 13 consecutive conference titles: 'Winning never gets old'