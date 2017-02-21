Chocolate, wine, battling chefs: Four weekend food events in Wichita

This will be a busy weekend for food-related events and fundraisers in Wichita.
At least four big events – some new and some longtime traditions – will be staged over the weekend, offering food, samples and sweets prepared by Wichita’s best restaurants and chefs, and tickets are still available.
Here’s a guide to what’s up:
Palette to Palate: The seventh annual Palette to Palate fundraiser, an evening of wine, food and art that benefits KETCH, has a New Orleans twist this year. Participants will be greeted by a champagne reception, will proceed to a wine dinner by Larkspur and will be able to participate in live and silent auctions. It’s at 7 p.m. Friday at Noah’s Event Venue, 1550 N. Lindberg Circle. Tickets are $150 a person and available by calling 316-383-8880 or at p2pwichita.com.
An Evening of Note Humanitarians of the Year award: On Friday, Dr. Donna Sweet will give her Humanitarians of the Year award to Wichita Eagle writer Bonnie Bing and her husband, Dick Honeyman, who are involved in a long list of Wichita-improving organizations and activities. The event will feature wine and food from several local restaurants, including Larkspur, Two Olives, Milkfloat and more. The culinary headline from the evening: The soon-to-open, highly anticipated Lola’s Bistro will be there providing food, giving its first public taste of what’s to come. Tickets are $100 by calling 316-293-3595 , and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas. All proceeds from the event benefit The Sweet Emergency Fund, assisting HIV/AIDS patients with their health care.
Death by Chocolate: This the 11th year for this Exploration Place fundraiser, where guests threaten their very lives by over-consuming chocolate. This year’s installment starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the museum, 300 N. McLean Blvd. Attendees can sample their fill of chocolate sweets and appetizers from a long lists of restaurants and bakeries, including Churn & Burn, Cocoa Dolce, College Hill Creamery, Freddy’s Frozen Custard, Local Tart Bakery, Texas Roadhouse, Il Vicino, Firebirds, Texas Roadhouse and more. It’ll also include wine sampling, live music and games. Tickets are $85 a person and available online at http://exploration.org or by phone at 316-660-0620 until Saturday and will be available at the door starting at 7 p.m. that night. It’s for people 21 and older.
Great Chefs of the Midwest: This is the first year for this gala, organized by Siena Tuscan Steakhouse chef Josh Rathbun. It’s a fundraiser for the National Kidney Foundation, and will include participation by chefs from Crestview Country Club, Newport Grill, Redrock Canyon Grill, Founders Bakery, The Candle Club and more. The chefs will be competing to make the best dish, which will be served with drink pairings. There will also be a live auction. It’s at 4 p.m. Sunday at Crestview Country Club, 1000 N 127th St. E., and tickets are $100 a person at https://www.kidney.org/great-chefs-witchita.
