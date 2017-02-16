Chili’s joining in effort to helps Officer Arterburn

Last weekend, a long list of local restaurants donated portions of their sales to the family of Brian Arterburn, the Wichita police officer who suffered injuries to his chest, abdomen and brain after being run over by a stolen car. He is still in critical condition at a local hospital.
Now, local Chili’s restaurants are helping out, too.
The chain’s three Wichita restaurants have pledged to donate 10 percent of its sales to Arterburn and its family. Diners simply must tell their servers that they are there to support Officer Arterburn.
The deal is being offered today, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Chili’s at 7887 E. Central, 2333 N. Greenwich, 10520 W. Central.
