Two new Wichita beers: One brewed to pair with pizza, one with jeans

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016 Pause

1:10 Neapolitan pizzeria to open soon

0:45 Fire damages two restaurants

1:20 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita

1:26 Michael O’Donnell shocked and puzzled over FBI wiretap

3:48 KU beats K-State 74-71

1:28 Uniquities to expand in Old Town

2:07 How to make green chili in an Instant Pot

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI