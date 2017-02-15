Two new Wichita beers: One brewed to pair with pizza, one with jeans

Be very nice to your local brewer, and you might just end up with your own beer.
Two Wichita breweries have recently collaborated with other local businesses to create beers that are named for them and reflect them.
One will be available starting tonight. It’s called Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria Vicinato, and it was brewed by Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas, as a tribute to its new next-door neighbor, Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria.
Vicinato means “neighbors” in Italian, said Hopping Gnome co-owner Stacy Lattin. The beer is a light Kolsch style. “It’s easy to drink and goes great with pizza,” she said.
The beer will be available at Hopping Gnome starting tonight and will be added soon at Piatto, which opened in November specializing in Neapolitan-style pizzas.
River City Brewing Co., meanwhile, has just created a beer with local jean maker FNL Denim, 106 S. Emporia, and both businesses will celebrate the beer’s release with a pub crawl on Feb. 25.
The collaboration came about when FNL owners Levi Fitzmier and Frank Hopkins were talking with River City Brewery brewer Ryan Kerner at a Final Friday event. Wouldn’t it be cool to come up with a blue beer, named for a blue-jeans company?
The jean makers went to the brewery and physically helped Kerner make the beer, a sour that tastes like Blueberry pie. It’s called FNL Blueberry Sour.
The beer will be available at six local watering holes on Saturday, Feb. 25, and the businesses have organized a pub crawl that will help familiarize people with it.
There’s no cost for the crawl. Interested sippers should meet at River City Brewing Co. at 150 N. Mosley at around 11 a.m. Spot’s Party Bus will load crawlers up and take them to Dempsey’s, where they’ll stay from noon to 1 p.m. Central Standard Brewing is next from 1 to 2 p.m., then the crawl will continue to The Anchor from 2 to 3 p.m., to The Monarch from 3 to 4 p.m., to The Pumphouse from 4 to 5 p.m. and then back to River City for a wrap-up event from 5 to 6 p.m.
The first 20 people at each location will get a special pint glass printed for the occasion. Anyone who visits all the stops will be entered into a drawing for prizes like free pizza for a year at River City, free jeans from FNL and give cards from the participating pubs.
For more information, visit the FNL Denim Facebook page.
