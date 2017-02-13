Presto chango: Wichita restaurant owner changes name, concept overnight

A west-side Wichita restaurant has a new name and a new identity – but the same look and the same owner.
In September, entrepreneur Jimmy Liu opened Kimono, a Japanese sushi and grill, at 7011 W. Central. But it didn’t take him long to decide that his customers preferred Chinese food to Japanese food.
So Liu, who also owns Dragon City restaurants at 3008 W. Central and at 1353 S. Webb, decided to change the name and the menu.
The restaurant is now called Ming Moon, and it serves a menu of Chinese dishes that Dragon City fans will recognize. Like all of Liu’s restaurants, which include both Dragon City locations as well as Fuji Japanese Grill at 327 N. Hillside, Ming Moon is the kind of place with a 100-plus-item, fold-out paper menu, each item numbered. It’s designed for fast carryout dishes, though there’s also lots of dining room space.
Ming Moon is in Crossroads Shopping Center, the same strip center that has When Pigs Fly. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays. Its phone numbers are unchanged from when it was Kimono: 316-272-9344 or 316-272-9345.
Liu is the brother of Great Wall founder Benny Liu.
