Here’s what we thought of the new S’mores-flavored Girl Scout Cookie

0:48 Police document crime scene where Wichita officer was critically injured Pause

0:28 Raw footage from police incident

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine

1:21 VIDEO: Valentine roses last longer than ever

2:32 2016: Wichitans' revealing thoughts on Valentine's Day

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

1:19 Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie

5:11 Check out two of Wichita's best 'hole in the wall' restaurants

0:47 Picasso's new mirrors will freak you out