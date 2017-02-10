Taste testing the new Girl Scout Cookie

Episode 3: The Wichita Eagle's Denise Neil visits a couple of area restaurants that specialize in gigantic portions of food that few people could eat by themselves. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle)
Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria at 1706 E. Douglas will open Nov. 9. Owner Robert McMullin studied in Naples to perfect his technique. The pizzas are made in a wood fire oven that was built in Italy. (Video by Jaime Green/Nov. 2, 2016)
Wichita Eagle food writer Denise Neil takes a look at some Wichita restaurants with small properties and big reputations. What makes a good "hole in the wall"? Find out in the first episode of "Dining with Denise." (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)