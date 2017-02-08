Two new Wichita fast food restaurants open same week on same street

Wichita added two fast-food restaurants on the same street last week – and one of them is a bit of a surprise.
The new Hardee’s at 3216 E. Harry – the Wichita area’s third since 2015 – quietly opened last week. It’s a surprise only because a Hardee’s representative said early last month that it would be March before the restaurant opened, and restaurants almost never open before they’re scheduled to, much less a month early.
The new Hardee’s is situated sort of strangely. It’s on the northeast corner of Harry and Hillside on a piece of land that was once home to a QuikTrip. But the entrance of the restaurant does not face Harry or Hillside. Instead, it faces a small, east-side parking lot. The back of the restaurant faces Hillside, and the drive-through lane faces Harry.
Also just opened is the new Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken, which is just a few blocks east of the new Hardee’s in the old Long John Silver’s building at 4206 E. Harry. The new chicken chain’s owners said that they were hoping to fill the void left when Church’s Chicken closed all of its local stores in late 2015. The restaurant is part of a concept that started in California and also has locations all over Texas as well as some in Chicago and Detroit. It serves fried chicken, fried fish and also has gumbo on the menu.
Comments