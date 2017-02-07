Wichita Italian restaurant experimenting with lunch buffet

Italian food for lunch is good.
Italian food for lunch that you can eat until you can’t eat anymore – that’s even better.
One of Wichita’s most well-regarded Italian restaurants has recently launched a new Friday lunch buffet. Bella Vita Bistro at 120 N. West Street offered it for the first time last Friday, and it was such a hit, they plan to continue it.
The restaurant is setting the buffet up in its next-door bar addition, and Chef Adrian Prud Homme De Lodder is stocking it with cold cuts, salad, fruit, soup, rolls, rigatoni, chicken Marsala and more. It’ll cost $11.95 a person and will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.
Bella Vita Bistro, which opened in 2010, also serves a non-buffet lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. It’s open for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
For more information about the buffet, call 316-941-4500.
Comments