2017 Valentine’s Day meals, specials at Wichita restaurants

Valentine’s Day is on a Tuesday this year. Ho-hum.
But that isn’t stopping local restaurants, coffee shops and dessert cafes from planning dinners and events to accommodate those who feel amorous even on weeknights. Some of the businesses are even starting their specials early and serving them starting next weekend.
Following is a list of some of the specials to choose from. They include a coffee-by-candlelight event, a three-course dessert tasting and a dinner-and-a-show deal worked out between downtown neighbors Old Mill Tasty Shop and Barleycorn’s.
Even though it’s early, make reservations soon.
Abuelo’s, 1413 N. Waterfront Parkway, 316-634-2230, and 452 S. Ridge Road, 316-946-1030: The Mexican restaurant will have a Valentine’s promotion from Friday through Feb. 14 that offers fajitas for two plus free dessert for $32.99.
Adrian’s Cafe, 2121 N. Rock Road, 316-681-1148: The restaurant is offering a special menu of entrees ranging from $12.95 to $21.95. All entrees come with a side of vegetables of the day and choice of salad. Drink specials also will be available. Call for reservations.
AVI Seabar & Chophouse, inside the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, 135 N. Waco, 316-262-3300: The restaurant is serving an $89-per-couple “sweetheart menu” that includes spinach and artichoke dip appetizer, choice of salad or soup, 6-ounce filet with 6-ounce lobster tail, creamed potatoes and green beans, flourless chocolate cake and one glass of champagne or sparkling apple cider each. It’s available from 11 a.m. to midnight Feb. 10-14, and the regular menu will be available on each of those days except Feb. 14. Reservations are recommended.
Bella Vita Bistro, 120 N. West St., 316-941-4500: The family-owned Italian restaurant will serve a special five-course meal on Feb. 14 that’s $50. It will include a choice of appetizer, soup or salad, an entree and a dessert, and the chef will include a sorbet palate cleanser. Call for reservations.
Carrabba’s, 3409 N. Rock Road, 316-315-0777: The restaurant will offer an Italian meal for two that will include choice of appetizer, entree and dessert for $45. It’s available Tuesday through Feb. 19.
Delano BBQ Co., 710 W. Douglas, 316-260-4950: The restaurant is offering two Valentine’s Day dinner options on Feb. 11. One includes a full slab of ribs with sides, and the other is a barbecue sampler. Both are $42.95 and include beer or fountain drinks, two chocolate-covered strawberries and a visit to a s’mores bar. It’s offered from 3 to 8 p.m. Reservations are required.
Georges French Bistro, 4618 E. Central, 316-831-1325: The restaurant will suspend its normal menu on Feb. 14 and serve a menu of holiday-appropriate specials. They’ll also have specials through the preceding weekend. Call for reservations.
Granite City, 2244 N. Webb Road, 316-636-5050, and 2661 N. Maize Road, 316-721-8500: Diners can choose a three-course dinner that’s $19.95-$29.95 per couple. It’s available Feb. 10-14. Reservations are accepted.
Harvest Kitchen & Bar, 400 W. Waterman, 316-613-6300: The fine-dining restaurant inside the Hyatt is offering a special menu from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 14 that is $49 a person and offers soup, salad, choice of entree and dessert. Call for reservations.
The Kitchen, 725 E. Douglas, 316-928-2899: This new restaurant in Union Station will offer a fixed-price meal for its first Valentine’s Day. The meal will be three courses and costs $60 a couple. It will include a raspberry sorbet Champagne cocktail, a salad, choice of three entrees and choice of shareable dessert. Reservations are accepted.
Larkspur, 904 E. Douglas, 316-262-5275: The restaurant will be offering several menu specials on Feb. 14 as well as romantic drink specials. Jenny Wood will be performing. Call for reservations.
Luciano’s, 216 W. Main, Mulvane, 316-777-0045: This Mulvane Italian restaurant will be offering a five-course chef’s menu in lieu of the regular menu. It is $60 a person, $15 more with wine pairings. It’s available on Feb. 14. Call for reservations.
Hangar One Steakhouse, 5925 W. Kellogg, 316-941-4900: The restaurant is serving a five-course dinner that’s $79.99 a couple and includes two flutes of Champagne. It’s available Feb. 10-14. The regular menu also will be available. Reservations are recommended.
Hereford House, 1400 Terradyne Drive, Andover, 316-733-7800: The restaurant is offering a four-course dinner for two on Feb. 14 for $75. It’ll also offer a surf-and-turf special that includes a filet, a lobster tail and three crab claws for $54.95. Call for reservations.
Mediterranean Grill, 335 S. Towne East Drive, 316-651-5599: The restaurant will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14 and will offer a package for two that includes a bottle of wine, hummus, two side salads, choice of entree and dessert to share for $79.95. A red rose will be given to each table. Call for reservations.
Milkfloat, 535 W. Douglas, 316-202-2113: This dessert restaurant is offering a Feb. 14 event with table-side service that will include three chef-prepared, plated desserts; a hot cafe drink; a homemade sparkling beverage; and two chocolate-covered strawberries to go. The cost is $80 a couple. Make reservations by phone or at https://www.milkfloat.com/shop. A $40 deposit is required.
Old Mill Tasty Shop, 604 E. Douglas: This dinner-and-a-show package includes a three-course dinner at Old Mill Tasty Shop (choice of Italian lasagna, chicken Marbella or a vegetarian entree plus hot spinach salad and a hot fudge brownie delight). Afterward, ticket holders will head next door to Barleycorn’s for a concert by Cherokee Maidens, who perform at 7:30 p.m. Sycamore Swing will open the show at 7:15 p.m. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m., though there are two seatings. Tickets are $60 a couple for dinner and show. Make reservations by calling 316-264-6500 or by e-mail at info@CherokeeMaidens.com
Reverie Coffee Roasters, 2611 E. Douglas, 316-201-1144: The coffee shop is putting on a “Coffee by Candlelight” event on Feb. 12 that will include live jazz, favors, coffee and cheese pairings and a dessert course. Reservation times are available at 5 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $70 a couple and are available at the shop or at store.reverieroasters.com. Then, on Feb. 14, the shop will be offering a special coffee drink as well as pastries and desserts from 6 to 8 p.m.
Ruben’s Mexican Grill, 915 W. Douglas, 316-260-8045: The Delano Mexican restaurant will serve fajitas for two for $24.99 on Valentine’s Day, when margaritas will also be on special.
Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300: Chef Josh Rathbun is putting together a five-course tasting menu on Feb. 11 that costs $75 a person or $110 a person with wine pairings. It will be offered from 4 to 11 p.m. Local opera star Hugo Castillo will sing live in the dining room. Reservations are required.
Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, 1725 E. Douglas: The restaurant is offering a five-course Italian-inspired dinner paired with wines. The dinner is $85 a person with a $5-a-head discount for parties of six or more. It’s available at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. Reservations are required by calling 316-267-7687 and asking for Sarah. The restaurant also will offer a three-course Italian meal for $50 a couple on Friday and Saturday for people celebrating on the weekend before Valentine’s Day. No reservations are required for the weekend meal.
Twelve, 12111 W. Maple, 316-440-2812: This west-side restaurant is offering a three-course dinner for two from 4 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 14. It’s $80 a couple and includes salad, choice of entree and a dessert. The regular menu also will be available. Reservations recommended.
Wichita Brewing Co. & Pizzeria, 8815 W. 13th St. North, 316-440-2885, and 535 N. Woodlawn, 316-440-4885: The restaurants are offering a $40-a-couple special that includes any appetizer, two entrees, a dessert and two beers.
Woodfire Grille, inside the Kansas Star Casino, Mulvane, 316-719-5148: On Feb. 14, the restaurant will offer a $110 dinner for two from 5 to 9 p.m. that will include a Caesar salad, lobster bisque, Chateaubriand for two, an intermezzo course of cucumber-lemon sorbet and tomato water and a special chocolate dessert. Also, it will offer a weekend-before-Valentine’s Day special Feb. 10-12, when customers can get beef Wellington for $40 or a filet of beef with Champagne-poached lobster for $54. Reservations are suggested by phone or through Open Table.
YaYa’s Eurobistro, 8115 E. 21st St., 316-634-1000: The restaurant will be offering several Valentine’s Day specials in addition to the full menu from 5 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 14. Call for reservations.
