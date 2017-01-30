Wichita’s Local Tart bakery expanding with retail spot, cookie classes

Before Christmas, I told you about one of Wichita’s most talented cookie-making duos: Sam Morgan and his mom and business partner, Julie Perez, who together own Local Tart bakery. They had been making and selling cookies out of their home, but these weren’t just any cookies. The level of detail that Sam, a longtime artist, puts on his frosted sugar cookies is pretty unbelievable.
Things have gotten significantly busier for Local Tart since my story about them was published in mid-December. As of today, their cookies are available for purchase at local coffee shop Twisted Java, and soon, aspiring cookie decorators will be able to participate in cookie decorating events lead by Sam, which will be edible versions of the group painting parties popular at places like Paint the Towne.
Local Tart’s partnership with Twisted Java, 2615 W. 13th St., started today, and the bakery has stocked the store with decorated sugar cookies made with coffee images. They’ll continue making new ones, some with odes to pop culture and entertainment events. Some of the sugar cookies will be iced with coffee-flavored icing. Eventually, Local Tart will also provide items such as cupcakes, cheesecake, macaroons, peanut butter cups and more.
Anyone who takes a selfie with a Local Tart sugar cookie and a cup of Twisted Java coffee and posts it to social media with the hashtag #coffeecookiesnflowers between today and Saturday, Feb. 4, will be entered into a drawing for one dozen Local Tart cookies, one coffee a day for a week and a dozen roses.
The first cookie decorating event will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Twisted Java. Each person will receive six cookies and all the icing and tools they need to decorate them. They’ll also get a medium cup of coffee of their choice. The cost will be $46, and the parties will happen twice a month. People also can schedule private decorating parties for occasions like birthdays, bridal showers and more. Reservations for the Feb. 10 party can be made on the Local Tart Facebook page.
Local Tart also is partnering with Botanica at 701 Amidon. They’ll start with a lunchtime lecture at 11 a.m. on Feb. 1, where Sam and Julie will share their story and offer free samples of sweets. And they’ll soon have dates for cookie decorating classes and parties which will be put on at Botanica. Dates will be posted on Botanica’s website under “adult education.” Botanica’s coffee shop also will start carrying local tart’s baked goods, and decorated sugar cookies will be available in the Botanica gift shop.
