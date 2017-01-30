Only two days till the Denise Neil pizza is gone and Public’s arrives

You have just two days, that’s four mealtimes, left to sample The Denise Neil pizza at Wichita Brewing Company.
That also means that in just two days, the next pizza in the restaurant’s 2017 series will be introduced, and it’s a spicy little number dreamed up by the owners of Public at the Brickyard at 129 N. Rock Island.
WBC co-owner Greg Gifford came up with the promotion, where he invited me and 11 local restauranteurs to invent a pizza that he’ll serve at both Wichita Brewing Company restaurants, 8815 W. 13th St. and 535 N. Woodlawn, throughout 2017.
The restaurants, whose owners are supporters of WBC and/or have WBC craft beer on tap, can invent any sort of pizza they want using the toppings the restaurant has in stock plus up to five wild ingredients of their choice. Each participant is assigned a month, and whichever pizza has the highest sales at the end of the year wins. The prize is a party at the WBC production facility, complete with beer, for the winner and his or her staff.
My creation was the January pizza, and it was a taco-style topped with cream cheese, refried beans, taco meat, mozzarella, white cheddar cheese, aged cheddar sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and crushed up Doritos. I’ve been stalking WBC all month to order my pizza and check to make sure other people were, too.
Public’s owners Drew Thompson and Travis and Brook Russell wanted their pizza to include the local meats they serve at Public. They asked Douglas Avenue Chop Shop to make a special chorizo sausage for their pizza and also requested that Wichita Brewing Company add some spice to its house tomato sauce. They also added goat cheese crumbles, shredded Mozzarella, mushrooms and roasted red peppers.
They call the pizza “Baby Spice,” both an alert about the heat in the pizza and an homage to the recent arrival of the Russell’s first child, a baby boy. Baby Spice will be on the menu starting Wednesday.
