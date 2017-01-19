Ever wanted a restaurant’s recipe? New series reveals some faves

When Syed Quettawaala puts out his popular Indian buffet at his 7-year-old Zaytun Bistro, he knows he’d better save a spot for one dish.
Chicken makhani.
Translation: butter chicken.
“If I don’t put it out every day, then I can make some people very unhappy,” he said with a laugh. “We sell lots of it. That’s the one dish people want to eat over and over.”
Quettawaala is a sharing person, and he agreed to be the first Wichita chef to share a recipe with The Wichita Eagle for a new video series called “ICT Restaurant Recipes.” A couple of times a month, The Eagle will attempt to persuade another Wichita restaurant owner or chef to share a recipe for a favorite dish – and Eagle photojournalist Jaime Green will capture him or her cooking it on video in the restaurant kitchen.
You can see Quettawaala demonstrate the steps for chicken makhani – full of bold flavors but free of complicated cooking techniques – on the Dining with Denise Facebook page and at Kansas.com.
If there’s a local restaurant dish you’d like to see prepared – or if you’re a restaurant owner or cook willing to share a recipe – contact Dining with Denise at dneil@wichitaeagle.com.
Zaytun Bistro
Where: 2020 N. Woodlawn; 316-613-2474
Type of food: Indian, Pakistani
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Zaytun Bistro’s Famous Chicken Makhani
8 ounces boneless chicken breast
1 small onion, chopped
3 Roma tomatoes, chopped
1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste
1/2 teaspoon red chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cumin seed
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon coriander powder
1 tablespoon cashew nuts
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon of water
1/2 pint heavy cream
4 ounces butter
Basmati rice
Garam masala
Fenugreek
Dice chicken into small cubes. Sprinkle with some of the extra salt, chili powder and ginger garlic paste; stir and let it sit for about five minutes.
In a saute pan, melt the butter, then add the chicken and a tablespoon of water. Cook until chicken is cooked through. Remove the chicken from the pan, then add to the pan cumin seed to crackle. Add onion and cook until transparent. Add paprika, ginger garlic paste, chili powder, coriander, cashews, salt, tomato and 1/4 cup of water. Cover and cook for about 15 minutes. Let the sauce cool, then blend in a blender until it becomes creamy in texture. Return the chicken to the pan, pour sauce over it and cook about two minutes. Add heavy cream and cook for about two minutes until sauce is thick and velvety. Serve over basmati rice with garam masala and fenugreek (both available in Indian markets) for garnish.
