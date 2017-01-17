Wichita restaurant’s new dog treat line is taste-tested by humans

Doo-Dah Diner’s ovens produce caloric plates of goodness that the people love.
And now they’re producing treats for canine companions, too.
Two weeks ago, Doo-Dah owners Patrick and Timirie Shibley launched their Doo-Doggy line of pet treats, which they’re now selling from the retail side of their popular restaurant at 206 E. Kellogg.
They’re so serious about the venture, they devote all the restaurant’s oven space to baking doggie cookies after it closes at 3 p.m. – every day but Fridays, when the ovens are full of roasting pork belly.
They’re so serious about it, they’ve hired a baker who’s so serious about the quality of the doggy treats, she tastes them before she bags them.
“She says they taste like cookies without the sugar,” Timirie said with a laugh.
My pug, Norton, tested the treats last night and gave them two paws up. You can see his commentary below.
The idea for the pet line was born when the Shibleys, who have three dogs, lost their pet treat provider. Sarah Samuels, who had been selling her Paleo Pets line of treats out of the restaurant, decided she was too busy to keep up with it and stopped producing her cookies.
Timirie tried for a while to find treats she liked as well, ordering them from a provider in California for a while. But they just cost too much, she said.
“I got in touch with Sarah and asked if she’d be willing to sell us all her intellectual property for the business,” Timirie said.
Samuels said yes and handed over all of her recipes and lists of suppliers.
The dog cookie baker, Diana Frye, is a longtime dog advocate. She’s started with two cookies – a peanut butter bacon cookie and a coconut blueberry for more calorie-conscious canines.
The treats are made with all-natural ingredients that taste good and are good for pets, Timirie said. A bag of treats is $12 and contains about 18-24 cookies.
Response has been good so far, Timirie said. Last week, the diner sold 49 bags. The Shibleys are interested in expanding their line and maybe offering the treats for sale at veterinary offices, pet supply stores and farmers markets.
For now, though, it’s just a fun project.
“It’s not something we’re trying to promote as revenue stream,” Timirie said. “It’s more a community service for the dogs we love.”
Pet parents can pick up the treats during the diner’s regular business hours, which are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Frye also is willing to arrange after-hours pickup times and will mail the treats out, too.
For more information, check out the Doo-Doggy Treats Facebook page or call 316-265-7011.
