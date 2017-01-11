Wichita restaurant ready to open but missing some crucial items

0:53 Tour the Eagle’s new home Pause

1:19 Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie

0:47 Picasso's new mirrors will freak you out

1:16 Brownback's State of the State address

2:17 Neil Young's car gets an electric upgrade (2008)

3:49 Lieutenant governor talks about State of the State speech

0:40 K-State wins the Texas Bowl

1:09 K-State's Barry Brown explains his side of a late no-call against Texas Tech

1:57 Taking carbon monoxide seriously