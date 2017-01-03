Taste and See chef finds new job in the food industry

Another longtime Wichita chef has crossed over to the other side.
Jason Febres, who closed his Taste & See restaurant on Saturday, has just started a new job as a sales representative for a food distribution company. He follows in the footsteps of favorite Wichita chef Jeremy Wade, who in June left his job heading the Siena Tuscan Steakhouse kitchen to take a job as a territory manager with Seattle Fish Co., a Denver-based seafood distributor.
On Tuesday, Febres started a job with Indian Hills Meat & Poultry, a locally owned business that provides food to restaurants, hotels, hospitals and more. He will work in sales throughout the region, he said.
Febres said he had been a client of the company during his time as a chef and liked their products. He’s uniquely qualified to tell other chefs what they’re getting, he said.
“There’s a lot of advantages,” he said. “By being on this side, I can really approach people because I already know what products to buy and what not to buy.”
Febres said he’s looking forward to a break from the kitchen, though he said he’s still pursuing opportunities to appear on food-related television shows. Febres has been as a contestant and guest on several nationally-televised food shows, including Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen, in the past and is still in the running for another show, he said.
He also plans to devote more time to his church and will cater as part of Taste Catering.
