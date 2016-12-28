Popular downtown Wichita bar adds popular small-town Kansas pizza

Barleycorn’s at 608 E. Douglas is one of downtown Wichita’s most hopping live music venues. But music fans who got the munchies waiting for a live show to start have had no relief – until now. The bar’s owners are adding a small menu, and the star is a popular pizza made in nearby Mount Hope.
Last week, Barleycorn’s started serving LMNO Pizza, a lauded product made by Mount Hope’s Vance Summers. His pizza is available in several Wichita bars and has been a popular staple at Kirby’s Beer store, one of Barleycorn’s co-owner Alex Thomas’ other bars. The pizzas are seven-inchers, and they’re loaded with toppings, Thomas said. The crust is killer, and Thomas likes them so much he occasionally orders a batch to bake at home.
LMNO Pizzas arrive at the bars frozen, and Summers provides a special oven that cooks them on premises. This is perfect for Barleycorn’s, whose owners have long considered adding some sort of food option. “We’ve been debating food for a while at Barleycorn’s,” Thomas said. “We’re just commitment-phobes to a full kitchen.”
Along with the pizzas, Thomas plans to soon begin offering items like salsa, guacamole, hummus and soup. The small menu will likely change frequently, he said. “We’re just wanting to provide some snacks for people after work and coming early to shows without taking a huge risk on the labor,” he said.
