Wichita restaurants open on New Year’s Eve 2016

New Year’s Eve planning can be stressful.
Should you buy tickets to a fancy party and hit the mall for something to wear? Or should you stay at home in your jammies and watch the ball drop, Eastern time, then go to bed at 11 p.m.?
Wichita restaurants offer an option somewhere in the middle. Several are serving cozy, intimate dinners from special menus on Dec. 31.
Here are a few of your options. Make reservations soon.
Bella Vita Bistro, 120 N. West St.: This Italian restaurant is serving a special New Year’s menu that’s $50 a person. It offers a four-course meal with entree choices like chicken piccata, beef Wellington deconstructed and lobster mac and cheese. The restaurant will be open from 5 p.m. until business slows down. Call for reservations at 316-941-4500.
Fireside Grille, 9100 E. Corporate Hills Drive, Wichita Marriott: The restaurant is putting on a dinner that features a three-course meal, a champagne toast and live music by the Odyssey Band. It costs between $43 and $55 a person. Make reservations by calling 316-462-3111.
Georges French Bistro, 4618 E. Central: The restaurant is serving a five-course menu on New Year’s Eve that’s $70 a person. It’s from 5 to 10 p.m. and will include dessert and a glass of sparkling wine. Call for reservations at 316-831-1325.
Hangar One, 5925 W. Kellogg: The restaurant will be hosting a New Year’s party that includes a fine wine blind tasting. Attendees will sample several wines and will be treated to hors d’oeuvres, party favors and a champagne toast. Lady and the Tramps will perform. It’s $39.99 a person and lasts from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Make reservations by calling 316-941-4900.
Legends, inside DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Wichita Airport, 2098 S. Airport Road: The hotel is putting on a New Year’s Eve prime rib buffet with live music by Jerry Hahn Trio from 5 to 10 p.m. It’s $45.95 a person. Call 316-945-1966 for reservations.
Olive Tree, 2949 N. Rock Road: The restaurant is offering a special New Year’s Eve celebration that includes a dinner buffet and entertainment by George Matta (owner of Adrian’s Cafe and a seasoned musician). Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Dinner is at 8 p.m. Entertainment begins at 9 p.m. Reservations made before Friday are $50 an adult. Ages 13-19 are $35, and ages 12 and under are $20. Reservations made after Thursday are $60 an adult. The price includes a champagne toast at midnight plus service and tax. Call 316-636-1100 for reservations.
Taste and See, 255 N. Washington: The Old Town restaurant will have its last day in business on New Year’s Eve, and from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, , it’s offering a special buffet of some of its favorite dishes, including dates mignon, polenta tots, Cuban sandwiches, oceanic mac and cheese, fish tacos, paella, chicken and waffles, gaucho steak and more. Make reservations by calling 316-260-4233.
Wine Dive, 4714 E. Douglas: The restaurant will be open from 3 p.m. to midnight and will be offering its regular menu plus a special four-course meal for $50 a person. Optional wine pairings per course are an extra $20 a person. For reservations, call 316-613-2772 or visit opentable.com.
