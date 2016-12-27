Old Town wine bar auctioned off, glass-by-glass

On Tuesday morning, people crowded into Oeno Wine Bar for the last time, but they weren’t there to drink.
They were there to bid on and haul away the contents of the Old Town Square business, which closed on Dec. 23 after 10 years of business. All the contents of the bar were being sold in an everything-must-go auction that started at 9 a.m.
It was a surreal scene, as guys in work clothes crowded into the space that usually is filled with young people in going-out clothes. They were bidding, lot-by-lot, on the hundreds of items up for auction: Wine glasses. Ice scoopers. Patio tables. Worn red love seats. Plants. A waffle iron. Even a washer and dryer.
Melad Stephan is even selling the bar’s famous wine room, including the glass that partitions the room off from the rest of the bar.
“It feels sad,” said Stephan, who watched the auction progress. “You just kind of built something and you end up selling it... But it’s time to move on. It’s been there for 10 year, andthis type of business, it’s hard to continue to be in it for 10 years.”
The auction also drew several restaurant owners, including Danny Nguyen of Lemongrass, Andrew Gough of Reverie Coffee Roasters and Crystal McDonald of Xclusive Event Services.
Those who are in the market for wine bar items still have time. The auction is estimated to continue until noon or so.
