Taste and See closing in Old Town, new restaurant moving in

0:56 Yule Log cakes are a tradition in Wichita Pause

4:38 Dining with Denise: Wichita's most obscene foods

2:20 Family continues baking tradition started in the 1940s

1:48 It's the ugliest (sweater) time of the year

1:05 Dogs take a dip for charity

0:58 Oeno Wine Bar owner reminisces about the business

1:51 Fugitive shoots himself while fleeing police

1:15 NASA astronaut pays tribute to veterans from space station

2:56 Scott Kelly's year in space in three minutes