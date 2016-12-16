Last-minute gift ideas for the Wichita food fan on your list

1:16 VIDEO: Wichita Brewing Co. & Pizzeria's new brewing facility Pause

3:09 Derek Klingenberg's "What Does the Farmer Say"

4:20 Farmer uses a trombone to call the cows

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

1:18 Cessna Citation Longitude test pilot

0:40 Quest Aircraft Kodiak dealer

4:37 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about the 76-73 win over Oklahoma

0:58 Oeno Wine Bar owner reminisces about the business

1:51 Fugitive shoots himself while fleeing police