Wichita baker’s cookies must be seen to be believed

4:37 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about the 76-73 win over Oklahoma Pause

1:24 Midwestern identity gets its own clothing brand

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

1:34 Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

2:39 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about 75-45 win over St. Louis

1:15 Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

0:40 Billionaire Phil Ruffin shares his secrets to success

0:58 Oeno Wine Bar owner reminisces about the business

1:53 What is the state of America's health in 2016?