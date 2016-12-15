Wichita restaurants open on Christmas: 2016 edition

Turkey and ham are one way you could go for Christmas dinner. But that requires so much work.
Here’s another option: Travel the empty streets of Wichita for dinner at one of several restaurants planning to open on Christmas Day.
The list is always a tad random and traditionally includes lots of Asian restaurants, hotel restaurants, some bars, a few Starbucks and Hooters.
Here is this year’s list of restaurants that will be open. Did I miss one that should be included? Let me know on my Facebook page, Dining with Denise.
Fine dining
Harvest Kitchen/Bar, inside the Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman, 316-613-6300: Serving regular menu 6:30-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. Reservations accepted. The hotel is also serving a brunch buffet. Details below.
Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300: Open for breakfast 6:30-10 a.m. serving the regular menu, and for dinner 3-8 p.m. serving a special menu of plated meals. Reservations accepted. The hotel is also serving a brunch buffet. Details below.
Woodfire Grille, Kansas Star Casino, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane, 316-719-5148: Open 4-8 p.m.
Asian food
If you don’t find your favorite Asian eatery listed here, be sure to call the restaurant. Many in town will be open. Among them:
Beijing Bistro, 11309 E. Kellogg, 316-618-8999: Open noon-9 p.m. and serving specials including filet mignon. Reservations accepted.
Buffet City, 601 N. West St., 316-945-8388: Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
China Star Super Buffet, 5825 W. Central, 316-942-9999: Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Dragon City, 3008 W. Central, 316-941-9966: Open 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Great Wall, many Wichita locations: Call your neighborhood Great Wall for hours. Most will be open for lunch and dinner.
Jacky Chan Sushi, 7820 E. Harry, 316-239-6178: Serving a $29.99 sushi buffet including oysters and snow crab, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Kirin Court, 511 S. West St., 316-945-5008: Open 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Lee’s Chinese Restaurant, 6215 W. Kellogg, 316-942-8822: Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Mizu Sushi, 2140 W. 21st St., 316-260-9996: Open noon-9 p.m.
No. 1 Kitchen, 1317 N. Maize Road, 316-722-9999: Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Oh Yeah China Bistro, 3101 N. Rock Road, 316-425-7700: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Pho Special, 2409 E. Pawnee, 316-687-4000: Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Saigon Restaurant (Vietnamese), 1103 N. Broadway, 316-262-8134: Open 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Sakura (Japanese/sushi), 605 W. Douglas, 316-927-2898: Open noon-9 p.m.
Shang Hai Restaurant, 3815 E. Harry, 316-681-8020: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Tokyo Japanese Cuisine, 446 N. West St., 316-636-7777: Open noon -9:30 p.m.
Tom’s Lotus Garden, 822 S. Broadway, 316-263-8888: Open 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and serving dim sum
Teppanyaki & Sushi Grill Buffet, 6710 W. Kellogg, 316-942-7777: Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Breakfast/diners
Denny’s, 5700 W. Kellogg, 316-942-9662; 4024 E. Harry, 316-683-8362; 8030 E. Kellogg, 316-682-1008: Open 24 hours.
Dunkin’ Donuts, 333 S. West St., 11310 E. 21st St.: Open 5 a.m.-1 p.m.
Hurts Donut, 7010 W. 21st St., 3750 N. Woodlawn: Open 24 hours.
IHOP, 11855 E. Kellogg, 316-652-7251; 515 S. Ridge Circle, 316-773-0077; 3505 N. Rock Road, 316-630-8401; 4870 S. Washington, 316-522-2118: Open 24 hours.
Buffets
Cafe Asia, 6546 E. Central, 316-685-8818: Serving an Asian buffet from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. that’s $11.95, $5.95 for children 12 and under.
Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman, 316-613-6222: Buffet served in the Eagle Ballroom with seatings 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; $32.95 for adults, $14 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under. Reservations recommended.
Kitchen Buffet, inside Kansas Star Casino, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane, 316-719-5146: Offering a special Christmas brunch buffet 10 a.m.-3 p.m. that’s $19.95 and a dinner buffet 4-9 p.m. that’s $21.95.
Olive Tree Banquet Hall, 2949 N. Rock Road, 316-681-1100: Buffet is $24 for adults, $22 for seniors, $10 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under. Served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations recommended.
Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300: Buffet served 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; $29.95 adults, $11.95 ages 5-11, free for ages 4 and under.
Wichita Marriott, 9100 Corporate Hills Drive, 316-651-0333: Buffet served 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $31.95 for adults, $25.50 for ages 62 and older, $12.95 for ages 4-12, free for ages 3 and under. Reservations recommended.
Zaytun, 2020 N. Woodlawn, 316-613-2474: The Middle Eastern restaurant will offer a mostly Indian food buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; $18.95 for adults, $15.95 for ages 65 and up, $9.95 for ages 5-9, free for ages 4 and under.
Bars/coffee
Hill Bar & Grill, 4800 E. Douglas, 316-201-1190: Open 5 p.m.-midnight.
Hooters, 3151 N. Rock Road, 316-687-9464: Open 4-10 p.m.
Oasis Lounge, 4121 W. Maple, 316-943-9260: Open 4 p.m.-2 a.m.
Starbucks, 8008 E. Central, 3000 N. Rock Road, 2441 N. Maize Road: Open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (These are only Starbucks locations in town that will be open.)
Comments