New Wichita fried chicken place hopes to fill void left by Church’s

A new chicken chain is entering the Wichita market, and the local owners say they are hoping to fill the void left when Church’s Chicken closed all of its local stores last year.
Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken, a restaurant concept that started in California and also has locations all over Texas as well as some in Chicago and Detroit, is about to open in the former Long John Silver’s building at 4206 E. Harry. The fast-food restaurant serves fried chicken, fried fish and also has gumbo on the menu.
It should be open by late December or early January. Its hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. It will have a drive-through and also will do catering.
The local owners say they decided to bring Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken to Wichita after the city lost all its Church’s restaurants. One of the owners is a former employee at Church’s, which at one time had as many as five restaurants operating in Wichita. Most of those buildings are still sitting vacant. One of them is at 3808 E. Harry, near where Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken is about to open.
The owners say they hope to open more Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken restaurants in Wichita.
Stay tuned for an opening date.
