Can your own beer, sample the goods at local brewery’s tour

Beer fans in Wichita can see where the beer-making magic happens when one local brewery opens up its production facility for an open house.
Wichita Brewing Company owners Greg Gifford and Jeremy Horn are inviting the public to come tour their beer-making and canning facility from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday. While there, visitors will be able to can their own beers on the canning line, sample beers, get free WBC swag and tour the facility.
Admission is a canned good or non-perishable food item, which the owners plant to donate to the Kansas Food Bank.
Gifford and Horn, who own restaurants at 8815 W. 13th and 535 N. Woodlawn, opened their 18,000 square foot brewing and canning facility in an old chemical storage warehouse at 727 Osie, near Harry and Broadway, earlier this year. It’s filled with fermenters and hoppers and mash tuns and clarifiers and brite tanks, which WBC uses to make the beer for its restaurants and the beer that it cans and sells in liquor stores across the state.
One highlight of the brewing facility is the complicated looking canning machine, which people can try out on Saturday. The warehouse also has become the ultimate dude hangout pad for the owners and their friends, and the non-brewing side is stocked with comfy furniture, a ping pong table and a pool table.
And it has a fork lift.
