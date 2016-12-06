New Wichita restaurant attached to another restaurant is now open

It was three years ago when Sam Eddine first put the Green Olive sign on the restaurant space connected to his Marco’s Cantina at 6600 W. Central.
His plan at the time was to open a Mediterranean restaurant in the space. The sign remained all this time, but Eddine never opened the restaurant.
“It didn’t work out,” he said.
But recently, Eddine was able to find a tenant who wanted to open the restaurant he envisioned. Just before Thanksgiving, Maisam Sakhi opened his own restaurant in the space and kept the name Green Olive. Though the two restaurants are attached, they’re separate businesses.
Sakhi, a former cook for Piccadilly Grill, is now serving dishes like Mediterranean pizza, shawarma, tabouli and more. His hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The phone number is 316-831-1416.
Eddine, meanwhile, plans to continue running Marco’s but said he’s ready to slow down and is trying to sell or lease the longtime Mexican restaurant. He promised to update me if he finds someone to take it over.
