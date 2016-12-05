Wichita bakery closing after 30 years

Thirty years is a long time to make muffins.
And Ron and Joanne Brown have decided that 30 years is long enough. The couple, who opened their TLC Muffins at 2801 W. Central as a cookie bouquet business in 1986, plan to close for good at the end of business on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
The couple had been trying to sell the business, which was known for its big muffins in flavors like lemon poppy, Bavarian chocolate, peach and strawberry cheesecake, for months. Ron was in a car accident in August and has been unable to lift things and keep up with his duties around the shop, he said, adding work for Joanne.
They were unable to sell the business but did sell the building and equipment.
Longtime customers have expressed their sadness, but Ron said it’s time.
“We’ll miss our customers. It’s all been very hard for us,” he said. “But at the same time, it’s not feasible for us to continue.”
Customers still can order muffins, including holiday muffin baskets and boxes, through the holiday season. The shop will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and also will open on Saturdays until they close starting at about 10 a.m.
To place an order, call 316-942-4466.
Comments