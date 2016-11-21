New Wichita restaurant offers unusual all-you-can-eat deal

Sushi isn’t always the best choice for bigger appetites. You eat and eat, and you’re never quite full.
Meanwhile, the bill gets bigger and bigger.
But a new Wichita sushi restaurant is offering a way around that. Mizu Sushi, which opened in August in the space at 2140 W. 21st St. that Sake vacated last March, offers a generous all-you-can-eat deal at both lunch and dinner.
People dining from 11 to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays can order all the appetizers, sushi and noodle dishes they want from a special menu for $12.99 a person. The menu includes several appetizers, included edamame, dumplings and tempura as well as sushi, sushi rolls, fried rice, teriyaki dishes, yakisoba and ice cream. The servers will just keep bringing it and bringing it as long as you can keep eating it – though they do cap the amount of time you can keep trying at two hours.
The deal also is available at dinner time. It’s $19.99 a person from 3 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays starting at 3 p.m. and on Sundays starting at noon. Kids age 7 to 11 can get the deal for $8.99, and ages 3 to 6 can eat for $5.99. Two people can eat for $30 at dinner on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
I tried the all-you-can-eat lunch last week and got an order of dumplings, two pieces of sushi on rice and two rolls. It wasn’t the fanciest sushi I’d ever tried, but it was good, and I was able to get a larger variety for less money.
The restaurant is owned by Rachel Xu, who previously ran a sushi restaurant in Virginia. The interior of the restaurant is unchanged from its days as Sake.
Comments