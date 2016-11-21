Thanksgiving dining in Wichita: Everything you need to know

It’s Thanksgiving week, and if you don’t know where (or what) you’re eating, it’s go time.
Here’s a mega-compilation of turkey-and-dressing information. It includes lists of which restauratns are open and serving traditional meals on Thursday and which ones will cook your turkey (or your whole meal) to go. Beware, though: Reservations for many to-go options are due now.
Thanksgiving buffets
Bishop’s Family Dining, 4200 W. Kellogg, 316-943-0393. Buffet is $13.99 for adults, $13.49 for seniors, $6.99 for ages 3-10, free for ages 2 and under. Drinks included. Served 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. No reservations.
Green Mill Restaurant, 549 S. Rock Road, 316-687-6455. Buffet is $19.95 for adults, $9.95 for ages 3-10, free for ages 2 and under. Seating periods 11-11:30 a.m., 12:30-1 p.m. and after 1:30 p.m. Reservations recommended.
Golden Corral, 616 S. Ridge Road Circle, 316-945-5100, and 11006 E. Kellogg, 316-686-0669. Buffet is $14.49 for adults, $7.99 for ages 9-12, $6.99 for ages 4-8, free for ages 3 and under. Served 9 a.m.-8 p.m. No reservations.
Hereford House, 1400 Terradyne Drive, Andover, 316-733-7800. Buffet is $28.95 for adults, $12.95 for ages 4-11, free for ages 3 and under. Served 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Reservations required.
Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman, 316-613-6321. Buffet served in the Eagle Ballroom is $32.95 for adults, $14 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under. Served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations recommended.
Kansas Star Casino, 7777 Kansas Star Drive. Buffet served in the Kitchen Buffet is $21.95. Ages 21 and older only. Served 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No reservations required.
Legends, inside the DoubleTree by Hilton, 2098 Airport Road, 316-945-1966. Brunch buffet is served 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and is $29.95 for adults, $25.95 for seniors, $10.95 for ages 5-10, free for ages 4 and under. Dinner buffet with traditional foods is served 5-8 p.m., when prices will be $25.95 for adults, $21.95 for seniors, $9.95 for ages 5-10, free for ages 4 and under.
Newport Grill, 1900 N. Rock Road, 316-636-9555. Buffet is $30 for adults, $15 for ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and under. Served 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Reservations recommended.
Ourr’s Family Dining, 1606 S. Georgetown, 316-927-2191. Buffet is $12.99 for adults, $10.99 for seniors, $6.99 for ages 6-10, $5.99 for ages 3-5. Drinks included. Served 11 a.m.-8 p.m. No reservations.
Olive Tree Banquet Hall, 2949 N. Rock Road, 316-681-1100. Buffet is $24 for adults, $22 for seniors, $10 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under. Served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations recommended.
Scotch & Sirloin, 5325 E. Kellogg, 316-685-8701. Buffet is $28.95 for adults, $12.95 for ages 4-11, free for ages 3 and under. Served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations required.
Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300. Buffet is $30 for adults, $21 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under. Served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Plated meals will be served from 3 to 8 p.m. Reservations recommended.
Spear’s Restaurant and Pie Shop, 4323 W. Maple, 316-943-2783. Buffet is $13.79 for adults, $6.90 for ages 6-10, free for ages 5 and under with a paying adult. Served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No reservations.
Twelve, 12111 W. Maple, 316-440-2812. Buffet is $25.95 for adults, $12.50 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under. Served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations recommended.
Wichita Marriott, 9100 E. Corporate Hills Drive, 316-462-3128. Buffet is $31.95 for adults, $25.50 for seniors, $12.95 for ages 4-12, free for ages 3 and under. Served 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Reservations recommended.
Ya Ya’s Euro Bistro, 8115 E. 21st St., 316-634-1000. Buffet is $29.95 for adults, $10.95 for ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and under. Seating available at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Reservations required.
Zaytun, 2020 N. Woodlawn, 316-613-2474. Traditional Thanksgiving buffet is $21.95 for adults, $19.95 for seniors, $9.95 for ages 5-9, free for ages 4 and under. Served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations accepted.
Nonbuffet options
Cracker Barrel, 995 E. 61st St. North, Park City, 316-744-8080. Serving traditional turkey dinner along with regular menu. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
Denny’s, 5700 W. Kellogg, 316-942-9662; 4024 E. Harry, 316-683-8362; 8030 E. Kellogg, 316-682-1008. Serving traditional turkey dinner along with the regular menu. Open 24 hours.
Granite City Food & Brewery, 2244 N. Webb Road, 316-636-5050; 2661 N. Maize Road, 316-721-8500. Serving three-course, all-you-can-eat, family-style dinners 11 a.m.-8 p.m. $24.95 for adults, $8.95 for ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger.
IHOP, 11855 E. Kellogg, 316-652-7251; 515 S. Ridge Circle, 316-773-0077; 3505 N. Rock Road, 316-630-8401; 4870 S. Washington, 316-522-2118. Serving regular menu plus turkey and ham dinners. Open 24 hours.
Stroud’s, 3661 N. Hillside, 316-838-2454. Diners can choose from roast turkey or country ham, both served with traditional sides. Dinners are $22.99 for adults, $12.99 for ages 10 and under. Open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Reservations required.
Village Inn, 3535 S. Meridian, 316-946-9000; 1685 S. Rock Road, 316-687-4454; 7020 W. Central, 316-945-2400; 1200 N. Rock Road, Derby, 316-788-9500. Serving traditional turkey dinner along with regular menu. Open 6 a.m.-2 p.m.
Turkeys and hams to go
B&C Barbecue, 355 N. Washington, 316-263-8815: Selling smoked 12- to 14-pound turkeys for $39.95 and hams that vary in price and weight. Pick up by 3 p.m. Wednesday. Call for reservations.
Green Acres, 8141 E. 21st St., 316-634-1088 and 10555 W. 21st St., 316-729-4365: The Bradley Fair and west Wichita locations of the local grocery store is serving cooked all-natural turkeys for $6.99 a pound and organic turkeys for $9.99 a pound. They must be ordered by Nov. 20 and picked up no later than 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Call for reservations or visit the store and fill out an order form.
Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q, 233 S. West St., 316-945-9550; 1200 S. Rock Road, 316-618-7227; 662 E. 47th St. South, 316-522-7636; 3550 N. Woodlawn, 316-684-1945; 8821 W. 21st St., 316-721-7775: Selling 12- to 14-pound turkeys for $35 or 5.5-pound smoked hams for $30. Pickup is available until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Call for reservations.
Pig-In, Pig-Out, 1003 E. 13th St., 316-263-7474: Selling 14-pound smoked turkeys for $39.99 or two for $75.99 and whole unsliced hams for $8.99 a pound that are approximately 5-7 pounds. Pickup until Tuesday or Wednesday.
R Coffee House, 1144 Bitting, 316-351-7778: Selling 15-18 pound smoked turkeys for $40. A $20 deposit is required. Order by Monday and pickup on Wednesday.
Taste of Times Square, 217 E. Douglas, 316-201-6600: Selling 10- to 13-pound roasted turkeys that start at $25.99. Reservations due by Nov. 22. Pickup by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Two Brothers BBQ: The local restaurant chain will sell 12- to 14-pound smoked turkeys for $39.99 and half hams for $59.99. Pickup is available until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and reheating instructions will be included. Make reservations by Monday by calling one of these five stores: 3134 E. Douglas, 316-978-9990; 300 S. Greenwich, 316-683-1330; 8406 W. Central, 316-729-7755; and 1701 W. Central in El Dorado, 316-452-5522.
Whole Foods, 1423 N. Webb Road, 316-630-8484: The grocery store allows customers to order turkeys, hams and full Thanksgiving meals online and pick them up in the store. Cooked turkeys range from $7.99 to $8.99 a pound. Hot turkeys are $9.99 to $11.99 a pound and available for Thanksgiving day pickup. Fully-cooked spiral-sliced hams are $3.99 a pound. Find the online order form at www.wholefoodsmarket.com.
Full-meal options
Dillons: Local Dillons stores will sell full meals that serve six to eight people and range in price from $49.99 to $89.99. They’ll come with reheating instructions. For a list of meals available, visit https://www.dillons.com. Call your neighborhood Dillons for details.
Eberly Farms, 13111 W. 21st St. N., 316-722-3580: The farm serves spiral cut, hickory smoked glazed hams or smoked turkeys served with mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans and dinner rolls for $13.95 a person, 25 meal minimum per order. Pickup is available until noon on Wednesday. Make reservations soon.
Garden of Eatin’, 612 E. Douglas, 316-768-4299: Serving turkeys ready to bake, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole and whipped sweet potatoes with brown sugar and maple candied pecans. Feeds four to six and costs $150. Reservations due by Monday. Pickup between 2 and 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Olive Tree Catering, 2949 N. Rock Road, 316-681-1100: Latour is selling a dinner package that will feed up to 22 and includes a 20- to 24-pound roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and rolls for $197.95. A smaller package serves up to 16 and has a 12- to 14-pound turkey and costs $146.95. Pickup by 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Stroud’s, 3661 N. Hillside, 316-838-2454: The restaurant will serve turkey or ham dinners with sides for $22.99 a person, $12.99 for ages 10 and under. Includes roasted turkey or smoked ham entree with sides. Pick up on Thanksgiving Day.
Taste and See, 255 N. Washington, 316-260-4233: Take-home dinner option No. 1 serves 8-12 people and includes a 10-pound turkey or ham, four family-style sides and two desserts for $120. Option No. 2 serves 12-16 and includes a 14-pound turkey or ham, six sides and three desserts for $150. Deadline to order is 3 p.m. Monday. Pickup is Wednesday for heat-and-eat or or Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m and 1 p.m. for a hot pickup.
When Pigs Fly, 7011 W. Central Ave., 316-295-2150: Serving complete holiday meals that feed 12 to 14 people. Meal with a smoked turkey plus rolls and two sides is $61.99. Same deal with a smoked ham is $67.99. Place orders by 8 p.m. Monday. Pick up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday. Order by Saturday, Nov. 19.
Whole Foods, 1423 N. Webb Road, 316-630-8484: The upscale grocery store is offering full Thanksgiving meals that can be ordered online. There are several options, ranging from $39.99 for a vegan holiday dinner for two to a $189.99 roasted organic turkey dinner for eight. Pickups can be scheduled from now to Thursday. Find the online order form at www.wholefoodsmarket.com.
For dessert
Several local bakeries and restaurants also are selling desserts to go.
One that’s particularly fun is the piecaken, a wild dessert that features a pie baked into a cake that’s made by local bakery Tipsy Caakes. They’re $35 apiece at 316-323-9058.
Among the other bakeries still taking pie orders:
Milkfloat, 535 W. Douglas, 316-202-2113: Call by noon Tuesday.
Parsnipity Cafe, 301 N. Main, 316-768-6139: Order by noon on Tuesday.
Spears, 4323 W Maple, 316-943-2783: Order by Tuesday.
Fat Ernie’s, 2806 S. Hydraulic, 316-554-7371
Village Inn, 1685 S Rock Road, 3535 S. Meridian Ave, 7020 W. Central: Order at www.piereservations.com
Comments