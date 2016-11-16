Mamma mia! See ‘before and after’ shots of DeFazio’s big remodel

Pete DeFazio has had DeFazio’s, his popular Italian restaurant at 2706 N. Amidon, since 1982, and some of the design elements in his dining room – like the lattice-covered windows that were the bane of his cleaning crew’s existence – were at least that old.
So earlier this year, he and his wife, Janet DeFazio, decided to launch an extensive remodel of the space, and now, their customers are enjoying the just-completed upgrades.
The restaurant has the same layout as it did before, but all the finishes have been upgraded and are more clean and modern. Instead of carpet, the floors are wood and tile. The color palate is a pleasing gray and white. The booths have all been upgraded, modern light fixtures have been added, and there’s a new hostess stand.
And that lattice is gone.
“I’m real pleased,” DeFazio said. “ It looks more modern. I love it. I wish we’d done it a long time ago.”
DeFazio said the work started in April and continued on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays, when the restaurant is closed, and during the evenings. He never had to close the restaurant to do any of the work.
His customers have been full of compliments, he said.
DeFazio has one last change to make before he considers the job done, he said. During the next month or two, he plans to switch to a point-of-sale system that will allow his servers to cash people out at their tables. As it is now, DeFazio’s customers line up at the counter to pay on their way out, often causing entryway congestion.
Check out my before-and-after pictures of the remodel, then check it out in person. DeFazio’s is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.
