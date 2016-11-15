Local brewery’s ‘Beer Prom’ offers senior-year do-over

Here’s your chance for a do-over on that disastrous senior prom. And at this one, drinking beer is completely OK.
Walnut River Brewing Company, whose tap room and production facility are at 111 W. Locust Ave. in El Dorado, is putting on an elaborate “Beer Prom” on Friday. The event doubles as a release party for the brewery’s new barleywine, which is the first product it’s selling in bottles.
“Beer Prom” will have a 1920s theme, and attendees are asked to dress in suits or tuxes and wear prom dresses or other 1920s-appropriate garb. Tickets, which are $45 a person or $75 a couple, will include finger foods, five beer tickets, dancing and more. The event also will have a photo booth and other “prom shenanigans,” said co-owner B.J. Hunt.
Beer Prom was Hunt’s idea, and he was inspired by similar events at breweries across the country.
“It’s just kind of your chance to do all the stuff you wanted to do at your prom but didn’t or couldn’t,” he said.
Barleywine is actually beer, Hunt said. It’s less hoppy and gets smoother as it ages. “Beer Prom” will offer a first taste, and 750-milliliter bottles will be for sale starting Nov. 25 at the tap room and at select liquor stores.
The Beer Prom will be from 7 to 11 p.m. People can get tickets at the brewery’s taproom or by phone at 316-351-8086.
