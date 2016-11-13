Dining With Denise Neil

November 13, 2016

Wichita’s new RibCrib is ready to go

Denise Neil

Wichita’s RibCrib is opening on Monday.

The restaurant, which sits across from the new Abuelo’s at Kellogg and Ridge, will officially open at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The address is 500 S. Ridge Road.

RibCrib serves ribs, sandwiches, barbecue plates, burgers and more. It has restaurants in Florida, Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas as well as five in Kansas. They’re in Derby, Hutchinson, Salina, Garden City and Pittsburg.

The building is about 4,650 square feet and has 150 seats and a full bar.

