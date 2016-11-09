2016: Wichita restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Some people like to baste, roast and bake on Thanksgiving Day.
Others would rather have a restaurant do it for them.
Every year, several restaurants around Wichita open their doors and welcome diners who don’t have home cooking in their plans.
Here’s the 2016 list. But make reservations soon. The demand seems to grow each year.
Thanksgiving buffets
Bishop’s Family Dining, 4200 W. Kellogg, 316-943-0393. Buffet is $13.99 for adults, $13.49 for seniors, $6.99 for ages 3-10, free for ages 2 and under. Drinks included. Served 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. No reservations.
Green Mill Restaurant, 549 S. Rock Road, 316-687-6455. Buffet is $19.95 for adults, $9.95 for ages 3-10, free for ages 2 and under. Seating periods 11-11:30 a.m., 12:30-1 p.m. and after 1:30 p.m. Reservations recommended.
Golden Corral, 616 S. Ridge Road Circle, 316-945-5100, and 11006 E. Kellogg, 316-686-0669. Buffet is $14.49 for adults, $7.99 for ages 9-12, $6.99 for ages 4-8, free for ages 3 and under. Served 9 a.m.-8 p.m. No reservations.
Hereford House, 1400 Terradyne Drive, Andover, 316-733-7800. Buffet is $28.95 for adults, $12.95 for ages 4-11, free for ages 3 and under. Served 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Reservations required.
Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman, 316-613-6321. Buffet served in the Eagle Ballroom is $32.95 for adults, $14 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under. Served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations recommended.
Kansas Star Casino, 7777 Kansas Star Drive. Buffet served in the Kitchen Buffet is $21.95. Ages 21 and older only. Served 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No reservations required.
Legends, inside the DoubleTree by Hilton, 2098 Airport Road, 316-945-1966. Brunch buffet is served 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and is $29.95 for adults, $25.95 for seniors, $10.95 for ages 5-10, free for ages 4 and under. Dinner buffet with traditional foods is served 5-8 p.m., when prices will be $25.95 for adults, $21.95 for seniors, $9.95 for ages 5-10, free for ages 4 and under.
Newport Grill, 1900 N. Rock Road, 316-636-9555. Buffet is $30 for adults, $15 for ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and under. Served 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Reservations recommended.
Ourr’s Family Dining, 1606 S. Georgetown, 316-927-2191. Buffet is $12.99 for adults, $10.99 for seniors, $6.99 for ages 6-10, $5.99 for ages 3-5. Drinks included. Served 11 a.m.-8 p.m. No reservations.
Olive Tree Banquet Hall, 2949 N. Rock Road, 316-681-1100. Buffet is $24 for adults, $22 for seniors, $10 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under. Served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations recommended.
Scotch & Sirloin, 5325 E. Kellogg, 316-685-8701. Buffet is $28.95 for adults, $12.95 for ages 4-11, free for ages 3 and under. Served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations required.
Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300. Buffet is $30 for adults, $21 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under. Served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Plated meals will be served from 3 to 8 p.m. Reservations recommended.
Spear’s Restaurant and Pie Shop, 4323 W. Maple, 316-943-2783. Buffet is $13.79 for adults, $6.90 for ages 6-10, free for ages 5 and under with a paying adult. Served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No reservations.
Twelve, 12111 W. Maple, 316-440-2812. Buffet is $25.95 for adults, $12.50 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under. Served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations recommended.
Wichita Marriott, 9100 E. Corporate Hills Drive, 316-462-3128. Buffet is $31.95 for adults, $25.50 for seniors, $12.95 for ages 4-12, free for ages 3 and under. Served 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Reservations recommended.
Ya Ya’s Euro Bistro, 8115 E. 21st St., 316-634-1000. Buffet is $29.95 for adults, $10.95 for ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and under. Seating available at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Reservations required.
Zaytun, 2020 N. Woodlawn, 316-613-2474. Traditional Thanksgiving buffet is $21.95 for adults, $19.95 for seniors, $9.95 for ages 5-9, free for ages 4 and under. Served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations accepted.
Nonbuffet options
Cracker Barrel, 995 E. 61st St. North, Park City, 316-744-8080. Serving traditional turkey dinner along with regular menu. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
Denny’s, 5700 W. Kellogg, 316-942-9662; 4024 E. Harry, 316-683-8362; 8030 E. Kellogg, 316-682-1008. Serving traditional turkey dinner along with the regular menu. Open 24 hours.
Granite City Food & Brewery, 2244 N. Webb Road, 316-636-5050; 2661 N. Maize Road, 316-721-8500. Serving three-course, all-you-can-eat, family-style dinners 11 a.m.-8 p.m. $24.95 for adults, $8.95 for ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger.
IHOP, 11855 E. Kellogg, 316-652-7251; 515 S. Ridge Circle, 316-773-0077; 3505 N. Rock Road, 316-630-8401; 4870 S. Washington, 316-522-2118. Serving regular menu plus turkey and ham dinners. Open 24 hours.
Stroud’s, 3661 N. Hillside, 316-838-2454. Diners can choose from roast turkey or country ham, both served with traditional sides. Dinners are $22.99 for adults, $12.99 for ages 10 and under. Open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Reservations required.
Village Inn, 3535 S. Meridian, 316-946-9000; 1685 S. Rock Road, 316-687-4454; 7020 W. Central, 316-945-2400; 1200 N. Rock Road, Derby, 316-788-9500. Serving traditional turkey dinner along with regular menu. Open 6 a.m.-2 p.m.
