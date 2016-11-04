Wichita restaurant deals for people with ‘I voted’ stickers

There’s more in it for you than a civic sense of accomplishment if you vote in the 2016 election.
Thanks to several Wichita restaurants, once you finish, you can slap on your “I voted” sticker and cruise around town collecting free snacks and beverages.
Following is a list of local restaurants offering election-related deals and freebies. Let me know if I’ve missed any by commenting on my Facebook page, Dining with Denise.
Sunflower Espresso: This Wichita coffee truck is offering a deal just for today, Friday, Nov. 4. People who bring their “I voted early” stickers to the truck, which will be parked outside the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, from 2 to 4 p.m., will get free chocolate-covered espresso beans.
Artistic Cakes, 8985 W Central Ave: Anyone who brings an “I voted” sticker to this bakery between now and election day will get a free cookie.
Reverie Coffee Roasters, 2611 E. Douglas: On Election Day only, people with “I voted” stickers can get a free 12-ounce Pope’s Choice Batch Brew for $1. the deal is good from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The shop also will have a special Reverie Snapchat filter on Election Day.
Byblos Restaurant, 3088 W. 13th St.: People who bring in “I voted” stickers can get a free drink with purchase of a meal.
Firehouse Subs: People who bring “I voted” stickers to one of Wichita’s four Firehouse Sub locations on Tuesday will get a free medium drink. No purchase is necessary.
Comments