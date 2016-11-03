Wichita restaurant update: See who’s just opened and who’s about to

Several Wichita restaurants that have been in the works are either about to open or have just opened. Here’s a quick update in cause you missed one:
Just opened
PepperJax Grill, 3130 N. Rock Road: Wichita’s second PepperJax, a chain specializes in Philly cheese steak sandwiches, opened its second Wichita restaurant last week, this one in a strip center just north of 29th and Rock. The first one opened in the summer at 2616 N. Maize Road. Both are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Milkfloat, 535 W. Douglas: This new locally-owned dessert restaurant opened on Friday and has slowly been adding to its menu. The most recent addition: soft-serve ice cream. It also serves pie, cake, house-made throwback desserts like homemade Twinkies, homemade Twix bars, caramel apples, lemon cream cheese bars and homemade Rice Krispies treats as well as coffee drinks and breakfast items. Hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Soul Sisters, 1812 W. Douglas: Friends Shannon Johnson and Victoria Lasiter just opened their new Soul Sisters Fusion in the former Aunt Hattie’s Tea Room in Delano. It’s a breakfast and lunch restaurant, and the dishes have a Southwestern twist. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, when they serve a brunch buffet.
About to open
Fetch Bistro, 7718 E. 37th St. N.: They’d hoped to be open already, but inspections took longer then they anticipated. Now, Fetch Bistro owners Greg and Pamela Buss say their dog-friendly breakfast and lunch restaurant will definitely open this Saturday, Nov. 5. It’s in the former Pacific Coast Pizza space and will allow dog owners to dine alongside their pets on a spacious patio. It will be open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria, 1706 E. Douglas: As I reported on Wednesday, Robert McMullin and his partner/wife, Carolina Tabares, will open their new Naples-style pizza restaurant on Wednesday. Hours will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 5 to at least 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
