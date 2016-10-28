Don’t forget to come to Haunted Food Trucks at the Wichita Eagle

Here’s your final reminder: The annual Wichita Eagle Haunted Food Trucks happens tonight, Friday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Wichita Eagle parking lot, along Rock Island just south of Douglas.
Visitors are encouraged to wear their costumes to the food truck rally, which also will feature trick or treating from employees’ trunks. Trucks on-site will include The Flying Stove, B.S. Sandwich Press, Big Chill, Funky Monkey Munchies, Let’m Eat Brats, The Garden of Eatin’, The Brown Box Bakery, Lolo’s Crepes, Noble House, Kona Ice, Sunflower Espresso and The Big Apple. (And it will most definitely NOT be cold and rainy like it was last year.)
I’ll be there later to say hello after I get my daughter safely delivered to her first school dance. (Eeep.)
Also, the final Food Trucks at the Fountain rally of the year will happen on Sunday, Oct. 30. Its from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main. This rally also encourages costumes and also will have trick or treating. It’ll start with a 90-minute outdoor yoga class at 10 a.m., and Stimulus will perform live music during the event.
