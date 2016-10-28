Take a tour of Aero Plains Brewing

Owner Lance Minor shows off his giant new brewery and tasting room in Delano. Video by Denise Neil
dneil@wichitaeagle.com

Dining With Denise Neil

Customers show support at Le Monde

Customers at Le Monde at 602 N. West St. called manager Ghassan Hajeh out from the kitchen to show support for him on Thursday evening, July 14, 2016. Earlier in the day, the Wichita Eagle published a story about residents rallying around the restaurant after it was targeted in an anti-Muslim Facebook post. (Video courtesy by Kathy Deane)

Entertainment Videos