New ‘Cook ICT’ cookbook reveals local restaurant recipes

Even if they don’t cook, Wichita foodies will want Jenny Myers new “Cook ICT” cookbook for the photos.
Myers, a portrait photographer in Wichita, has just released her new book, and it features gorgeous photos of some of Wichita’s most well-known local chefs at work: Bobby Lane of Chester’s Chophouse, David Kanai of Kanai Sushi, Kelly Rae Leffel of Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, Travis Russell of Public at the Brickyard just to name a few.
Each of the chefs shared a recipe for the glossy book – either a favorite from their restaurant’s menu or a personal recipe from their home collection. The $24 color book is now on sale in the restaurants of many of the chefs featured in the book.
“I wanted to highlight local chefs and give them a spotlight,” Myers said.
Myers, herself a foodie, says she dines out with her husband, Matt, every weekend. She’s come to admire several Wichita chefs and the talent it takes to make such good food.
On a trip to Kansas City, she noticed a magazine featuring local chefs on a rack outside a restaurant, and she was hit with inspiration.
“I thought, ‘Wichita has such great food. Why can’t we have that?’” she said.
Myers researched online reviews of Wichita restaurants to determine which were the most popular and the most well-regarded. Most of the chefs she approached were happy to participate, she said, and they provided their recipes and their time for free.
Among the more than 50 recipes she snagged for the cookbook are dates mignon from Jason Febres at Taste & See; crab cakes from Brad Steven at The Hill; bolognese from Ty Issa at Ya Ya’s Eurobistro; slow braised barbacoa from Michael Farha at District Taqueria; tandoori chicken from Syed Jillani at Kababs; and Guinness stout cake from Beth Tully at Cocoa Dolce.
Among the other restaurants represented in the book: Bella Vita Bistro, Doo-Dah Diner, Bade Truck, College Hill Deli, Hot Stone Korean Grill, When Pigs Fly, Zaytun, Pho Special, Reverie Coffee Roasters, The Monarch, La Galette, Molino’s, Bocco Deli and more.
The photos of the chefs are breathtaking, but Myers’ pictures of their culinary creations are just as pretty. Readers will salivate over color photos of Bella Vita Bistro’s Havarti nachos and of Tanya’s Soup Kitchen’s bright yellow Ecuadorian Cheesy Potato Soup.
Those who want a copy of the book can find it at these restaurants: The Candle Club, Doo-Dah Diner, Cocoa Dolce, Chester’s Chophouse, Kanai, Beautiful Day Cafe, Delano BBQ, Hot Stone Korean Grill and The Monarch.
They also can order them from Myers website, www.jennymyersphoto.com/cookict.
Comments