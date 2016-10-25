New Wichita Mexican restaurant opens where old one closed

There’s new life in the building at 2227 N. Arkansas where Taqueria El Paisa closed in August after 18 years in business.
Manuel Salas, who has had Egg Cetera at 242 N. Mosley in Old Town since he bought it from Melad Stephan in 2011, just opened a new restaurant called Casa Del Charro in the space.
The restaurant serves Tex-Mex fare, and the menu also includes many of the traditional breakfast items that are popular at Egg Cetera. Breakfast is served all day.
Manuel’s daughter, Beverly Salas, who is in charge of the restaurant’s day-to-day operations, said that she’s been busy during the first days in business. Among the popular dishes so far are the pork guisados served with either red or green chile sauce and the chilaquiles, a dish made by topping fried tortilla strips with meat and rich sauce.
For now, Casa Del Charro will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Eventually, owners will choose one day to be closed but they’re trying to determine which day will be the least busy.
For more information, call 316-636-7581.
