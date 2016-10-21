Wichita restaurant will welcome ‘Walking Dead’ with zombie buffet

I have an aversion to guts, so try as I might, I couldn’t get into “The Walking Dead,” the popular AMC zombie show
But lots of people are into it – way into it – and a local restaurant plans to feed on them. I mean feed them.
“The Walking Dead” returns for its seventh season on Sunday night, and Gianni Bacci’s at 301 N. Washington is inviting fans to a watch party that will include a $15 dinner buffet and zombie-themed drinks.
Many of the items on the buffet include nods to the show, including a cream of celery and paprika soup inspired by the cream of celery and paprika casserole character Carol made on an episode last season. It’ll also have a dressed up chocolate pudding, an ode to the industrial-sized can of pudding character Carl scarfed down in an episode two years ago.
The idea for the party came from owner Steven Bacci.
“I started watching ‘The Walking Dead’ last February and I fell in love with it,” he said. “I thought it would be fun to put on a watch party.”
Tickets to the watch party, which will also include “The Walking Dead” trivia, are $15 and are available at gb-twd.eventbrite.com. The season seven premiere starts at 8 p.m. Sunday on AMC, Cable channel 55 and 2055.
