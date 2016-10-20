New Delano restaurant to have Southwestern twist

Delano will get a new breakfast and lunch restaurant by Nov. 1, and it will have a Southwestern twist.
Longtime friends Shannon Johnson and Victoria Lasiter are opening Soul Sisters Fusion in the spot at 1812 W. Douglas that formerly was home to Aunt Hattie’s Tea Room, which closed in 2009. They’re planning their grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Johnson and Lasiter are not sisters but describe themselves as “soul sisters,” hence the name. Both have worked in several Wichita restaurants, most recently at On the Border, where Johnson was a manager.
When their children started school, Johnson thought about using some money she’d saved up to get a master’s degree. Instead, she asked her friend whether she wanted to open a restaurant.
“I thought, ‘Why would I go to work for someone else at a restaurant again?’ ” she said.
The women came up with a menu that offers down home-style dishes with a Southwestern twist. Examples include meatloaf with a green chile sauce, a pulled pork sandwich with avocados and red onion, and a BLT with chipotle aioli. They’ll also serve traditional breakfast items like biscuits and gravy, and the breakfast menu includes a churro French toast.
Johnson and Lasiter gutted and remodeled the space, which will seat about 116. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. On Sundays, they’ll also offer a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
