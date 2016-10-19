Stay-at-home dad gets kids off to school, opens food truck

What does a stay-at-home dad with a talent for cooking ’cue do when the youngest of his kids starts school?
Open a food truck, of course.
Ben Anderson, whose family is well-known in Valley Center, is launching his new The Food Guy food truck on Saturday. His will be one of three trucks parked outside the Valley Center Intermediate School Fright Night fundraiser from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The school is at 737 N. Meridian in Valley Center.
Anderson said he’s always been a “hobby caterer” and has often provided food for family weddings and funerals. When the last of his four children started school, he started thinking about turning his hobby into a business.
He purchased the former RT’s Hog Pit food truck from Ron and Teena Widener. He’s wrapped it with his logo and plans to serve barbecue, tacos and more.
Anderson said he’s still a dad first, and he won’t be out as frequently as some other local food trucks. He plans to do mostly lunches and will also show up at an occasional food truck rally.
“I want to keep it where I can still work around my kids schedules and not miss a lot of stuff,” said Anderson, who has a first grader, a fourth grader, a second grander and a fifth grader.
Anderson said he was inspired to name his truck after he showed up for a catering and heard the organizer refer to him as “the food guy.”
His kids, by the way, think the food truck is super cool.
Anderson plans to keep his schedule updated on the truck’s Facebook page. For more information, call 316-253-8832.
