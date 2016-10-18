Why are Wichita’s Outback Steakhouses all torn up?

People driving past Wichita’s Outback Steakhouses lately might have noticed that the exteriors are being dismantled. The work at the west-side Outback is so dramatic, when I drove past it this weekend, I briefly wondered if there had been a fire.
But in fact, both restaurants are getting an update, said company spokeswoman Elizabeth Watts. When complete, both the west-side Outback at 233 S. Ridge Road and the east-side restaurant at 2020 N. Rock Road will have new facades.
The Ridge Road Outback could be finished as soon as December, she said. The Rock Road Outback could be done by November. Both restaurants are remaining open during construction, and construction work is being done outside dining hours, she said.
Check out the illustrations of both restaurants to see what they should look like when complete.
