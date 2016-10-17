Another brewery opens in Wichita, this one in Delano

Wichita has another brewery, and this one is in Delano.
Over the weekend, Aero Plains Brewing put on a “soft opening” at its cavernous new tap room at 117 N. Handley, just a block off of West Douglas.
The brewery, which is owned by Lance Minor, Ryan Waite and Brent Miller, will open for its regular hours on Wednesday, and a grand-opening celebration is planned for Saturday. The brewery’s hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to midnight Fridays, noon to midnight Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Aero Plains is opening in an 11,250 square-foot space filled with tables and chairs, and it also has a beer garden set up in its big parking lot. It’s opening with five beers on tap, including a pale ale, a red wheat, a pilsner, a porter and an IPA. There’s also a hard cider on tap.
Miller, who also owns the nearby Delano Bed and Breakfast and used to own Evo Gallery in Old Town in the 1990, said that the tap room will double as an art gallery and that he plans to have Final Friday and other art events in the space.
It doesn’t serve food, but like other breweries, owners plan to invite food trucks to park outside and serve customers.
The soft opening was packed, Miller said, and he’s happy he and his partners chose Delano for the brewery.
“Everyone loves it,” he said. “We’ve had great responses. People are just really excited about the location being Delano.”
Comments