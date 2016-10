Aaron Wirtz, the quirky car commercial pitchman better known as "Super Car Guy" was teamed up with chef Paul Guerrero of Ya Ya's Eurobistro during Tuesday night's Celebrity Chef Cookoff at Intrust Bank Arena. The event is a fundraiser for the Orpheum Theatre. Guerrero, using caviar as the secret ingredient, won the event with a cast-iron fried pork chop with a bacon jam sauce. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)